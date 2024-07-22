Rule of law, EU boycott, and committee composition This WEEK

The EU Commission this week is expected to publish its annual rule of law report, screening member states and focusing on justice systems, corruption, media pluralism and checks and balances.
The reports are expected to give attention to attacks on media freedom in Italy, the effects of Hungary’s new sovereignty law and Slovakia’s criminal code reform and the ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
