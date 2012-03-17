This WEEK in the European Union

The Union's next seven-year budget, new tax laws, Palestinian refugees, Belarus and Syria stand out on next week's EU agenda.

With the Greek crisis abating, European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso, his budget man Janusz Lewandowski and the Danish PM will at a hearing in the EU parliament on Thursday (22 March) debate how to spend the €1-trillion-plus earmarked for EU expenditure in the 2014-to-2020 period.

An earlier discussion saw the Netherlands call for €100 billion less...