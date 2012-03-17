Ad
euobserver
Blair (r) - a journalist attempted a citizen's arrest on Blair for war crimes in Iraq during one of his previous visits to the EU capital (Photo: Council of the European Union)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Union's next seven-year budget, new tax laws, Palestinian refugees, Belarus and Syria stand out on next week's EU agenda.

With the Greek crisis abating, European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso, his budget man Janusz Lewandowski and the Danish PM will at a hearing in the EU parliament on Thursday (22 March) debate how to spend the €1-trillion-plus earmarked for EU expenditure in the 2014-to-2020 period.

An earlier discussion saw the Netherlands call for €100 billion less...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Palestine's UN upgrade coming back on EU agenda
Journalist attempts citizen's arrest of Blair in EU parliament
EU set for massive increase in research spending
EU and Belarus preparing extra counter-measures
Blair (r) - a journalist attempted a citizen's arrest on Blair for war crimes in Iraq during one of his previous visits to the EU capital (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections