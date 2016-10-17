EU leaders in Brussels This WEEK

Heads of state will gather in Brussels at the end of the week with looming questions over migration, Russian bombings in Syria, and the fate of a trade deal with Canada.

Inconclusive talks on Syria this weekend in Switzerland between the US and Russia will most likely factor into broader discussions by EU foreign ministers, on Monday in Luxembourg, and when heads of state meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

An EU diplomat told reporters on Friday (14 October) that there was l...