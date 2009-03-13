This WEEK in the European Union

The next seven days are a big week for Brussels with the premiers and presidents of the European Union member states gathering in the EU capital for their spring summit where they are meant to hammer out a unified position to take to the upcoming G20 talks at the beginning of April.
While crisis headlines worsen with every passing week, expectations are high, but drafts seen ahead of the meeting suggest EU leaders will disappoint their counterpart across the Atlantic. The US is pushing ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here