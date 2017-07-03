G20 to tackle climate in Hamburg This WEEK

A new climate deal and the future of US-Russia relations will dominate a G20 summit in Germany this week, as Estonia takes over the EU presidency.

German leader Angela Merkel will be seeking broad endorsement for a new “action plan on climate and energy for growth” at the summit in Hamburg on Friday (7 July) and Saturday of the world’s 20 wealthiest nations.

The initiative comes after US president Donald Trump said America, the world’s second biggest polluter, would renege on th...