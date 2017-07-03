Ad
euobserver
EU, China, and India to keep CO2 promises despite Trump's U-turn (Photo: José Pedro Costa)

G20 to tackle climate in Hamburg This WEEK

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A new climate deal and the future of US-Russia relations will dominate a G20 summit in Germany this week, as Estonia takes over the EU presidency.

German leader Angela Merkel will be seeking broad endorsement for a new “action plan on climate and energy for growth” at the summit in Hamburg on Friday (7 July) and Saturday of the world’s 20 wealthiest nations.

The initiative comes after US president Donald Trump said America, the world’s second biggest polluter, would renege on th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

'USB condoms' and migration on Estonia's EU agenda
G20 is 'test run' for Trump-era climate governance
EU, China, and India to keep CO2 promises despite Trump's U-turn (Photo: José Pedro Costa)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections