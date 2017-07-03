G20 to tackle climate in Hamburg This WEEK

A new climate deal and the future of US-Russia relations will dominate a G20 summit in Germany this week, as Estonia takes over the EU presidency.
German leader Angela Merkel will be seeking broad endorsement for a new “action plan on climate and energy for growth” at the summit in Hamburg on Friday (7 July) and Saturday of the world’s 20 wealthiest nations.
The initiative comes after US president Donald Trump said America, the world’s second biggest polluter, would renege on th...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
