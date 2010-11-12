This WEEK in the European Union

The budget discord between EU member states and the European Parliament will dominate Brussels' next week agenda, with a last attempt to dash out an agreement on Monday.

"The European Commission is very concerned about the potential failure. This is a test of the Lisbon Treaty and we can't deliver the message that tested over money, the Lisbon Treaty failed," EU budget commissioner Janusz Lewandowski said Friday in a press conference.

The melt-down of budget negotiations for 2011 ...