Ad
euobserver
Budget talks have strained relations between MEPs and member states (Photo: ansik)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Valentina Pop,

The budget discord between EU member states and the European Parliament will dominate Brussels' next week agenda, with a last attempt to dash out an agreement on Monday.

"The European Commission is very concerned about the potential failure. This is a test of the Lisbon Treaty and we can't deliver the message that tested over money, the Lisbon Treaty failed," EU budget commissioner Janusz Lewandowski said Friday in a press conference.

The melt-down of budget negotiations for 2011 ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Budget talks have strained relations between MEPs and member states (Photo: ansik)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections