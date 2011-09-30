Ad
euobserver
Angela Merkel will be in Brussels on Wednesday (Photo: Queenofhearts820)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Honor Mahony,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Brussels Wednesday (5 October) to meet Jose Manuel Barroso, just days after the commission president said member states are unable to effectively govern the eurozone.

The chancellor, buoyed by the Bundestag's recent approval of the enhanced EU bail-out fund, is in the international spotlight as she tries to navigate her way between popular hostility to the idea of propping up troubled eurozone countries and market pressure to show commitmen...

Agenda

Angela Merkel will be in Brussels on Wednesday (Photo: Queenofhearts820)

Agenda
