This WEEK in the European Union

EU fisheries and space policy will come under the spotlight during an otherwise quiet week in Brussels, as EU officials settle back into a fire-damaged Berlaymont and MEPs campaign on home ground.

EU farm ministers on Monday (25 May) and Tuesday will debate the European Commission's recent proposals for an overhaul of the Common Fisheries Policy. The commission in April said almost 90 percent of EU fish stocks are over-expolited, with deep cuts to fishing fleets needed to avert environm...