Migration row at centre of EU summit This Week

An ever-deepening row over how to handle migration in Europe that goes to the core of EU integration and a coalition crisis in Germany exacerbates the split among member states ahead of an EU summit next week.
The week will kick off with a hangover from Sunday's (24 June) "mini-summit" where chancellor Angela Merkel will seek assurances from frontline countries Italy and Greece that Germany could return asylum seekers first registered in those countries without it triggering a wave of ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.