Ad
euobserver
Merkel will be looking for a way out of her own political crisis at the EU summit (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Migration row at centre of EU summit This Week

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

An ever-deepening row over how to handle migration in Europe that goes to the core of EU integration and a coalition crisis in Germany exacerbates the split among member states ahead of an EU summit next week.

The week will kick off with a hangover from Sunday's (24 June) "mini-summit" where chancellor Angela Merkel will seek assurances from frontline countries Italy and Greece that Germany could return asylum seekers first registered in those countries without it triggering a wave of ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Merkel, Macron in pre-summit pledge on migration, eurozone
Poland urged to halt 'purge' of top court
How Italy's government might hijack EU migration policy
Merkel and Juncker's mini-summit risks fiasco
Merkel will be looking for a way out of her own political crisis at the EU summit (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections