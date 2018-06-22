Migration row at centre of EU summit This Week

An ever-deepening row over how to handle migration in Europe that goes to the core of EU integration and a coalition crisis in Germany exacerbates the split among member states ahead of an EU summit next week.

The week will kick off with a hangover from Sunday's (24 June) "mini-summit" where chancellor Angela Merkel will seek assurances from frontline countries Italy and Greece that Germany could return asylum seekers first registered in those countries without it triggering a wave of ...