Ad
euobserver
Will Barack Obama still get a warm welcome six months into the financial crisis? (Photo: Wikipedia)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman,

Barack Obama's first visit to Europe as US president and the world's first big attempt to jointly address the financial crisis - the "London Summit" - will dominate the coming week, putting Brussels far into the background.

The US leader arrives in the UK capital on Wednesday (1 April) for a reception at Buckingham Palace and dinner at No. 10 Downing Street with the other leaders of the G20 countries plus Spain, the Netherlands and Thailand.

The summit proper on Thursday is expec...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Will Barack Obama still get a warm welcome six months into the financial crisis? (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections