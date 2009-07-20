This WEEK in the European Union

The European Commission will this week publish its annual reports on progress made by Romania and Bulgaria in fighting corruption and undertaking judicial reform.
The two countries - the most recent members of the bloc - are expected to once again be criticised for the slow progress they have made in tidying up these areas. The commission is also likely to recommend that its monitoring - unprecedented for member state countries - continues beyond 2009.
The European Parliament, me...
