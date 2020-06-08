Ad
euobserver
Bars in EU capital will have to serve people outdoors only, as social-distancing stays in force (Photo: Stacy Clinton)

EU easing lockdowns, counting costs This WEEK

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

"From now on, freedom is the rule and what is not allowed is the exception," Belgium's corona-info webpage said of Monday (8 June), when bars and restaurants reopen in the EU capital, among other new liberties, in a sign of return to normality.

Several other member states have either done so already or will shortly.

But at the same time, EU officials and the Brussels press corps face another week of talking to computer screens.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, for i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Is Russia manipulating food supplies during pandemic?
How coronavirus might hit EU defence spending
Belgium re-opens, with restrictions, on 8 June
Bars in EU capital will have to serve people outdoors only, as social-distancing stays in force (Photo: Stacy Clinton)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections