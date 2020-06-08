EU easing lockdowns, counting costs This WEEK

"From now on, freedom is the rule and what is not allowed is the exception," Belgium's corona-info webpage said of Monday (8 June), when bars and restaurants reopen in the EU capital, among other new liberties, in a sign of return to normality.

Several other member states have either done so already or will shortly.

But at the same time, EU officials and the Brussels press corps face another week of talking to computer screens.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, for i...