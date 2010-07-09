Ad
euobserver
Brazil didn't do so well in the World Cup, but is emerging as a big player in international diplomacy (Photo: austinhk)

Brazil summit tops THIS WEEK's agenda

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman,

Brazil, Palestine and Georgia will top the EU's international agenda next week (12 to 18 July), while the perennial issue of financial reform will continue to preoccupy institutions in Brussels.

EU leaders and a gaggle of commissioners will meet Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia on Wednesday (14 July).

The up-and-coming world power is a potential EU partner on climate change, but recently went against the EU line on Iran by proposing an anti-sanctions uranium deal. "...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Brazil didn't do so well in the World Cup, but is emerging as a big player in international diplomacy (Photo: austinhk)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections