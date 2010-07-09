Brazil summit tops THIS WEEK's agenda

Brazil, Palestine and Georgia will top the EU's international agenda next week (12 to 18 July), while the perennial issue of financial reform will continue to preoccupy institutions in Brussels.

EU leaders and a gaggle of commissioners will meet Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia on Wednesday (14 July).

The up-and-coming world power is a potential EU partner on climate change, but recently went against the EU line on Iran by proposing an anti-sanctions uranium deal. "...