Migration tops EU agenda THIS WEEK

As the EU machine restarts after the summer recess, migration will be the top issue in the coming week.

Migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos and the executive's vice-president Frans Timmermans will visit some of the countries most affected by the current refugee crisis.

On Monday (31 August), they will be in Calais, France, where around 3,000 migrants live trying to cross the Channel to Britain. They will meet French prime minister Manuel Valls and interior minister Bernar...