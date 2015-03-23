Tsipras to meet Merkel in Berlin this WEEK

After several weeks of increasing tension between Germany and Greece, the two countries’ leaders are meeting in Berlin on Monday (23 March).

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras told Greek daily Kathimerini that the talks “will not be pressurised by negotiations” on the Greek bailout, so that “we can both discuss the important issues that are burdening Europe, as well as improving bilateral relations between the two countries”.

German chancellor Angela Merkel also said Monday's visit is “a bil...