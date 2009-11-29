This WEEK in the European Union

Foreign policy comes to the forefront this week as the EU's new legal framework enters into force on Tuesday, transforming trade commissioner Catherine Ashton into the bloc's new top diplomat.

A ceremony in the Portuguese capital on Tuesday (1 December) will mark the entry into force of the new legal framework of the Union, the Lisbon Treaty, over five years since the first text – then known as the EU Constitution – was agreed upon by heads of state and government.

One of the imme...