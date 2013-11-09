Trade and finance dominate Brussels this WEEK

Trade and finance will dominate life in the Brussels bubble this week, with officials resuming the second round of talks on a Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership with the US on Monday (11 November).
The meeting is to cover services, investment, energy and raw materials, as well as regulatory issues.
It had been scheduled for October, but was delayed by the US government "shutdown."
Negotiations have also been complicated by the US surveillance scandal.
But...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
