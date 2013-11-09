Ad
euobserver
US and EU officials will resume talks on a free trade deal on Monday (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Trade and finance dominate Brussels this WEEK

Agenda
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Trade and finance will dominate life in the Brussels bubble this week, with officials resuming the second round of talks on a Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership with the US on Monday (11 November).

The meeting is to cover services, investment, energy and raw materials, as well as regulatory issues.

It had been scheduled for October, but was delayed by the US government "shutdown."

Negotiations have also been complicated by the US surveillance scandal.

But...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU budget a step closer after €2.7bn deal
Barroso keen to start US trade talks despite spy affair
MEPs agree 5 percent cuts in bid to break budget deadlock
US and EU officials will resume talks on a free trade deal on Monday (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections