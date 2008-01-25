This WEEK in the European Union

This week the EU capital opens with the highly-charged political issue of Serbia, with the 27-nation block set to fail to agree the best way to boost the country's pro-European course ahead of crucial presidential elections.

On Monday (28 January), all 27 EU foreign ministers will gather in Brussels to discuss the difficult situation in Serbia before the second round of the presidential race to be held on 3 February.

All signs indicate that the current pro-Western president Boris...