Ad
euobserver
Ukraine's recently elected prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko will meet with the EP's foreign committee (Photo: tymoshenko.com.ua)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Renata Goldirova,

This week the EU capital opens with the highly-charged political issue of Serbia, with the 27-nation block set to fail to agree the best way to boost the country's pro-European course ahead of crucial presidential elections.

On Monday (28 January), all 27 EU foreign ministers will gather in Brussels to discuss the difficult situation in Serbia before the second round of the presidential race to be held on 3 February.

All signs indicate that the current pro-Western president Boris...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Ukraine's recently elected prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko will meet with the EP's foreign committee (Photo: tymoshenko.com.ua)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections