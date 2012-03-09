This WEEK in the European Union

Eurozone finance ministers on Monday (12 March) are set to give a final green light to the second Greek bail-out, worth €130 billion, following its successful debt restructuring last week.

The ministers will agree on the overall package after having the latest 38 "prior actions" - spending cuts and reforms - passed by the Greek parliament with respective time tables put forward in full English translation. They are also set to approve a €5 billion tranche from the old bail-out agreed i...