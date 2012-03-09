Ad
euobserver
Eurozone ministers are to give a final green light to the second Greek bail-out (Photo: Waldemar Vollmer)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Eurozone finance ministers on Monday (12 March) are set to give a final green light to the second Greek bail-out, worth €130 billion, following its successful debt restructuring last week.

The ministers will agree on the overall package after having the latest 38 "prior actions" - spending cuts and reforms - passed by the Greek parliament with respective time tables put forward in full English translation. They are also set to approve a €5 billion tranche from the old bail-out agreed i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

This WEEK in the European Union
Eurozone ministers are to give a final green light to the second Greek bail-out (Photo: Waldemar Vollmer)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections