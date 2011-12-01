535 days later: Belgium close to government deal

The longest government formation in the history of democracy came to an end Wednesday evening (30 November) when Belgium’s politicians agreed the last details of an accord that will guide them for the remaining two-and-a-half years of their mandate.

A whole 535 days after citizens cast their votes in June 2010, the negotiators left the building with smiles on their faces but declined to comment with a final reading of the 185-page deal due Thursday.



“There is agreement about everyt...