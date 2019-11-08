Ad
euobserver
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban and the country's EU ambassador, prospective enlargement commissioner, Oliver Varhelyi (Photo: Council of the European Union)

New hearings for the von der Leyen commission This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

This weekend Spaniards go to the polls to try to break the political deadlock that resulted in four general elections in four years, and the second already this year.

Prime minister Pedro Sanchez's socialists are leading in opinion polls but have lost some support, while right-wing parties have increased in popularity since last month's separatists rallies in Catalonia.

But no party or bloc of parties will have a clear major...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Hungary's Orban defends close ties with Russia
Macron ponders options for EU commissioner
MEPs again reject Romanian, Hungarian 'commissioners'
Spain heading for yet another general election
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban and the country's EU ambassador, prospective enlargement commissioner, Oliver Varhelyi (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections