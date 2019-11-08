Ad
euobserver
Emmanuel Macron's stated interest was improving the EU's own internal governance before welcoming new members (Photo: Consilium)

Cleaning up both the EU and Western Balkans

EU Political
Opinion
by Valery Perry and Toby Vogel, Sarajevo/Brussels,

A recent New York Times investigation into EU-funded corruption related to agricultural subsidies , The Money Farmers: How Oligarchs and Populists Milk the EU for Millions shines a spotlight on one of the most troubling cases of a member state gaming the system.

The case of Hungary is notable for several reasons. Prime minister Viktor Orban openly opposes the EU's policies and values while bene...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dr Valery Perry and Toby Vogel are senior associats for Democratisation Policy Council, an initiative promoting accountable democratisation policies worldwide.

Related articles

To play big, Europe needs to get bigger
Macron breaks Balkans promise in quest for EU dominance
US to push France on Western Balkans enlargement
Emmanuel Macron's stated interest was improving the EU's own internal governance before welcoming new members (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Dr Valery Perry and Toby Vogel are senior associats for Democratisation Policy Council, an initiative promoting accountable democratisation policies worldwide.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections