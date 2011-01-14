This WEEK in the European Union

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will outline his country's EU presidency priorities to MEPs sitting in plenary on Wednesday, although subsequent questioning is likely to focus on Budapest's recent introduction of a controversial new media law.
EU member states that have spoken out against the new law - perceived as a clampdown on press freedoms - include Britain, Germany, France and Luxembourg, together with international bodies such as the Organisation for Security and Co-operat...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here