euobserver
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will face MEPs on Wednesday (Photo: Tracy Russo)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Andrew Willis,

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will outline his country's EU presidency priorities to MEPs sitting in plenary on Wednesday, although subsequent questioning is likely to focus on Budapest's recent introduction of a controversial new media law.

EU member states that have spoken out against the new law - perceived as a clampdown on press freedoms - include Britain, Germany, France and Luxembourg, together with international bodies such as the Organisation for Security and Co-operat...

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will face MEPs on Wednesday (Photo: Tracy Russo)

Agenda
euobserver

