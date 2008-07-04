This WEEK in the European Union

Next week will be marked by the launch of the EU's Union for the Mediterranean, as well as by French President Nicolas Sarkozy's presentation in the European Parliament of his priorities for France's six-month EU presidency.

The Mediterranean Union was proposed by France last year to boost ties with the EU's southern neighbours, and its official launch is planned to take place during a summit in Paris on Sunday (13 July).

It is a major project of the French presidency and the brai...