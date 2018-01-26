Rule of law and Catalonia on the agenda THIS WEEK

Undisciplined EU member states will be on the European Union agenda next week.

On Monday (29 January) Czech prime minister Andrej Babis will meet European Commission's president Jean-Claude Juncker and will elaborate his arguments against mandatory migrant quotas.

Babis is also facing legal charges of EU subsidy fraud, hampering his ability to form a new government.

Babis is currently trying to set up a new cabinet after his minority government stepped down, having lost a...