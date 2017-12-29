Ad
Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi (c) is back in Italian politics, although he cannot become prime minister unless a tax fraud conviction is overturned (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Italy to hold elections on 4 March

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Italy will go to the polls on 4 March, the government decided on Thursday (28 December), after the Italian president dissolved parliament.

The elections could mean the end for Paolo Gentiloni's run as prime minister, and a possible return to the centre of power for Silvio Berlusconi.

The centre-left has been in power in Italy since 2013 and suffered electoral setbacks elsewhere in Europe.

The elections could also result in a period of uncertainty, if polls predicting the out...

