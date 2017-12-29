Italy to hold elections on 4 March

Italy will go to the polls on 4 March, the government decided on Thursday (28 December), after the Italian president dissolved parliament.
The elections could mean the end for Paolo Gentiloni's run as prime minister, and a possible return to the centre of power for Silvio Berlusconi.
The centre-left has been in power in Italy since 2013 and suffered electoral setbacks elsewhere in Europe.
The elections could also result in a period of uncertainty, if polls predicting the out...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here