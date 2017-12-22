Separatist 'win' does not change EU view on Catalonia

The success of separatist parties at regional elections in Catalonia on Thursday (21 December) does not change the EU's stance on the region's conflict with Spain.

"Our position on the question of Catalonia is well known and has been regularly restated, at all levels. It will not change," EU Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein said, according to news agency AFP.

"In relation to a regional election, we have no comment to make," he added.

Pro-separatist parties gained a...