Ad
euobserver
In 2016 Chinese companies invested €35 billion in the EU - but the country is now pivoting to its own innovation and invention (Photo: EUOBOR)

China's innovation, not investments, should worry Europe

EU & the World
Opinion
by Sven Agten, BEIJING,

For several years now China has been increasingly investing in Europe.

In 2016 Chinese companies invested €35 billion in the EU.

Often these investments are in advanced manufacturing sectors or meant to buy certain technologies. Afraid of losing some crown jewels of the European economy, the EU is preparing measures to halt this trend.

But perhaps Europe shouldn´t worry too much about this. After all, the next wave is a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

China vows more investment in eastern Europe at summit
China's 'new era' means balance with EU
EU preparing to screen Chinese investments
Hungary-Serbia railway launched at China summit
In 2016 Chinese companies invested €35 billion in the EU - but the country is now pivoting to its own innovation and invention (Photo: EUOBOR)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections