UK decision time This WEEK

Europe could be a different place by the end of the week, when results come out in the UK referendum on EU membership.

The vote will be held on Thursday (23 June), but results will trickle in all night long after polling stations close at 10PM local time. The final outcome could be known only in the early hours of Friday.

A Brexit - a British exit from the EU - is a real possibility, with polls a week ahead of the vote putting the Leave side in the lead.

But the campaign co...