Budget and gender law on EU agenda This WEEK

The EU budget and a law on gender quotas in large companies are set to dominate activity in Strasbourg this week.

MEPs will in penary on Tuesday (23 October) debate how the EU should spend over €1 trillion between 2014 and 2020 and how to raise more money directly for the EU coffers. They will also vote the same day on EU spending proposals for 2013.

The long-term budget debate was pushed forward from the November mini-plenary in Brussels because a crack in the Brussels hemicycle...