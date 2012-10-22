Ad
Reding - tipped as a candidate for the next commission President (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Budget and gender law on EU agenda This WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU budget and a law on gender quotas in large companies are set to dominate activity in Strasbourg this week.

MEPs will in penary on Tuesday (23 October) debate how the EU should spend over €1 trillion between 2014 and 2020 and how to raise more money directly for the EU coffers. They will also vote the same day on EU spending proposals for 2013.

The long-term budget debate was pushed forward from the November mini-plenary in Brussels because a crack in the Brussels hemicycle...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

