euobserver
Johnson's potential leadership challenge in the air at Manchester party conference. (Photo: Parsons_Boris_whitehall-1069)

Catalonia and Brexit on EU agenda This Week

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

As the EU digests events in Catalonia, Brexit also features high on the agenda this week.

The Green group in the European Parliament is preparing to call for an emergency debate on the Catalan independence referendum on Monday (2 October) in Strasbourg.

That would force senior figures from the EU Council and European Commission to break their silence so far on a Spanish police crackdown that tried to block the vote on S...

Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

