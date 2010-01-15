This WEEK in the European Union

A conclave of EU parliament chiefs in Strasbourg on Thursday (21 January) will decide whether or not it is happy with Jose Manuel Barroso's new set of commissioners.
The meeting - to be attended by the parliament president, the heads of the political groups and the chairs of the committees - might give the green light for a parliament vote on 26 January to approve the commission nominees.
It might also call for some of them to be disqualified or to attend second hearings before a ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
