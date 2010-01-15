This WEEK in the European Union

A conclave of EU parliament chiefs in Strasbourg on Thursday (21 January) will decide whether or not it is happy with Jose Manuel Barroso's new set of commissioners.

The meeting - to be attended by the parliament president, the heads of the political groups and the chairs of the committees - might give the green light for a parliament vote on 26 January to approve the commission nominees.

It might also call for some of them to be disqualified or to attend second hearings before a ...