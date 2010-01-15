Ad
euobserver
The EU parliament will decide the fate of the new commission (Photo: European Parliament)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman,

A conclave of EU parliament chiefs in Strasbourg on Thursday (21 January) will decide whether or not it is happy with Jose Manuel Barroso's new set of commissioners.

The meeting - to be attended by the parliament president, the heads of the political groups and the chairs of the committees - might give the green light for a parliament vote on 26 January to approve the commission nominees.

It might also call for some of them to be disqualified or to attend second hearings before a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The EU parliament will decide the fate of the new commission (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections