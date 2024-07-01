Ad
euobserver
Hungarian parliament - Hungary had billions in euros of EU funding withheld due to abuse of rule of law (Photo: Hans Permana)

EU's 'MEGA' presidency and parliament formation This WEEK

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman

Populist Hungary takes over the EU presidency on Monday (1 July), as the European Parliament divides power after elections.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán will take over Europe's symbolic throne for six months despite facing an EU sanctions procedure and frozen funds over his illiberal rule at home and despite cozying up to Russia with veto after veto ...

Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Hungarian parliament - Hungary had billions in euros of EU funding withheld due to abuse of rule of law (Photo: Hans Permana)

