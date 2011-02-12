Ad
euobserver
The end of the Mubarak regime will top the EU agenda (Photo: Frame Maker)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Valentina Pop,

The events unfolding in Egypt after the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak will top the agenda of the European Parliament congregating in Strasbourg next week. Meanwhile, economics ministers will try to iron out divergences over a Franco-German pact for the eurozone.

The gathering of ministers from the 17 euro-countries will take place Monday evening, following up on the controversial Franco-German "Pact for Competitiveness" floating radical proposals such as a common corporate tax ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
The end of the Mubarak regime will top the EU agenda (Photo: Frame Maker)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections