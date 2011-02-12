This WEEK in the European Union

The events unfolding in Egypt after the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak will top the agenda of the European Parliament congregating in Strasbourg next week. Meanwhile, economics ministers will try to iron out divergences over a Franco-German pact for the eurozone.

The gathering of ministers from the 17 euro-countries will take place Monday evening, following up on the controversial Franco-German "Pact for Competitiveness" floating radical proposals such as a common corporate tax ...