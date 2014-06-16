Ad
euobserver
Eyeing a top job? Denmark's PM is in Berlin on Thursday to talk to Merkel about the upcoming EU summit (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU top jobs talks continue this WEEK

Agenda
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU top posts consultations continue this week, with council chief Herman Van Rompuy in Rome and Danish PM Helle Thorning-Schmidt in Berlin for talks ahead of the 26-27 June summit.

Van Rompuy will meet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Wednesday (18 June) for a working lunch. Renzi has expressed scepticism about the so-called Spitzenkandidat Jean-Claude Juncker to become the next EU commission president.

In order for Juncker to get the the job, a "qualified majority" of membe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

Barroso agrees new Russia talks, as warfare escalates
Main EP groups debate closer co-operation, isolating far-right
Eyeing a top job? Denmark's PM is in Berlin on Thursday to talk to Merkel about the upcoming EU summit (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections