EU top jobs talks continue this WEEK

EU top posts consultations continue this week, with council chief Herman Van Rompuy in Rome and Danish PM Helle Thorning-Schmidt in Berlin for talks ahead of the 26-27 June summit.

Van Rompuy will meet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Wednesday (18 June) for a working lunch. Renzi has expressed scepticism about the so-called Spitzenkandidat Jean-Claude Juncker to become the next EU commission president.

In order for Juncker to get the the job, a "qualified majority" of membe...