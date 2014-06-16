Ad
euobserver
Party chair Timo Soini moving The Finns towards becoming a mainstream party (Photo: Mikael Brunila)

The populist Finns, Cameron's new political bedfellows

EU Political
by Mikael Brunila, Helsinki,

As UK prime minister David Cameron's Conservatives set about reforming the anti-federalist European Conservative and Reformist (ECR) group in the European Parliament, the spotlight has fallen on their new allies.\n \nIn a bid to obtain the required 25 MEPs from seven member states, the group is enlarging to take on two deputies from Finland's populist Finns party.\n \n"The acceptance of the Finns, along with the Danish People's Party, into the ECR has been primarily seen as an important strat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Much ado about Greece in Finnish EU elections
Party chair Timo Soini moving The Finns towards becoming a mainstream party (Photo: Mikael Brunila)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections