Public support for EU rising ahead of elections

Public support for the European Union is seeing a gradual recovery, just in time for next week's European Parliament elections, according to a new survey of seven EU nations.

The study by the Pew Research Centre, a Washington-based think tank, found that more than 50 percent of Europeans had a favourable image of the EU, up from 46 percent in 2013.

The EU's four largest member states - Germany, France, the UK and Italy - as well as Spain, Poland and Greece were the countries surve...