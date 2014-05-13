Ad
Is the public mood more favourable to the EU institutions as elections approach? (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Public support for EU rising ahead of elections

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Public support for the European Union is seeing a gradual recovery, just in time for next week's European Parliament elections, according to a new survey of seven EU nations.

The study by the Pew Research Centre, a Washington-based think tank, found that more than 50 percent of Europeans had a favourable image of the EU, up from 46 percent in 2013.

The EU's four largest member states - Germany, France, the UK and Italy - as well as Spain, Poland and Greece were the countries surve...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

