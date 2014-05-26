Ad
Coalition building is going to be more difficult in the next parliament (Photo: European Parliament / Pietro Naj-Oleari)

New EP will struggle to find majorities

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

It will take days if not weeks for the political dust to settle after the EU vote but it is already clear that the new European Parliament will need to work harder to find majorities with discussions on issues such as migration and free trade deals set to become more polarised.

While the centre-right EPP gained the most seats in the EU vote, it lost around sixty seats compared to 2009, while the centre-left S&D came second, but did less well than expected.

Together the two parties...

