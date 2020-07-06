Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel will have a mini-summit ahead of EU leaders' meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Budget talks shift gear This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Negotiations on the EU's long-term budget and the recovery package will shift into higher gear as European Council president Charles Michel is expected to present his compromise proposal to capitals in the second half of the week.

Michel has been conducting bilateral talks with EU leaders to find a "landing zone" for diverging positions among the 27.

A good proposal is key to create the room for EU leaders to agree when they meet in Brussels on 17-18 July on the economic stimulu...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel will have a mini-summit ahead of EU leaders' meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

