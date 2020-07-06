Budget talks shift gear This WEEK

Negotiations on the EU's long-term budget and the recovery package will shift into higher gear as European Council president Charles Michel is expected to present his compromise proposal to capitals in the second half of the week.

Michel has been conducting bilateral talks with EU leaders to find a "landing zone" for diverging positions among the 27.

A good proposal is key to create the room for EU leaders to agree when they meet in Brussels on 17-18 July on the economic stimulu...