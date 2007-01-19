Ad
euobserver
Frank-Walter Steinmeier - the German foreign minister will be in Brussels this week (Photo: German federal government)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Honor Mahony,

This week will see most of the German cabinet in Brussels at various points explaining to MEPs what Berlin's agenda is for its six-month presidency in all the different policy sectors.

Foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier will appear before both the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee and the constitutional affairs committee on Tuesday, while economy minister Michael Glos will debate with MEPs from the internal market committee.

Sigmar Gabriel, in charge of enviro...

euobserver

