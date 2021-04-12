Ad
Digital Covid-19 travel certificates will be debated by MEPs this week as the EU Commission aims to have the documents ready to go by the summer (Photo: Steven Thompson)

Travel certificates back on the agenda This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

After a week when a missing chair for EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in her visit with European Council president Charles Michel to Ankara rattled fathers inside and outside of the EU bubble, vaccines and travel certificates will be back centre-stage.

MEPs in the civil liberties committee will, on Tuesday (13 April), debate the commission's proposal on the so-called "digital green certificate" to allow smooth and safe travel between EU countries from June during the Covid...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

