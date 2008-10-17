This WEEK in the European Union

Strasbourg is hosting the European Parliament's plenary session this week, the first time since the parliament's roof collapse in August forced the block's legislative to hold its sessions in Brussels.
The financial crisis is still high on the agenda, with French President Nicolas Sarkozy and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso debating the conclusions of the latest EU summit on Tuesday in the parliamentary plenary. On the same day, the heads of the political groups in the...
