Ad
euobserver
Teenagers in Tbilisi. Their country is the focus of an international donor's conference in Brussels next week. (Photo: EUobserver)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Valentina Pop,

Strasbourg is hosting the European Parliament's plenary session this week, the first time since the parliament's roof collapse in August forced the block's legislative to hold its sessions in Brussels.

The financial crisis is still high on the agenda, with French President Nicolas Sarkozy and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso debating the conclusions of the latest EU summit on Tuesday in the parliamentary plenary. On the same day, the heads of the political groups in the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Teenagers in Tbilisi. Their country is the focus of an international donor's conference in Brussels next week. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections