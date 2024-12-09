Ad
euobserver
Moldova's pro-Western president Maia Sandu (r) will meet this week with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (l), EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas, and EU Parliament president Roberta Metsola (Photo: European Commission)

Moldova relations, energy tax bill, and child abuse in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is set to meet on Tuesday (10 December) with Moldova's pro-Western president Maia Sandu, who recently won a second term in a closely contested election. 

On Wednesday (11 December), Sandu is expected to also speak with EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas and Eropean Parliament president Roberta Met...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Smiling Kallas takes aim at Russia and China, ahead of EU hearing
EU celebrates Russia's failure to steal Moldova election
Why the EU must stand with Belarus
Moldova's pro-Western president Maia Sandu (r) will meet this week with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (l), EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas, and EU Parliament president Roberta Metsola (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections