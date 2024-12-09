Moldova relations, energy tax bill, and child abuse in focus This WEEK

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is set to meet on Tuesday (10 December) with Moldova's pro-Western president Maia Sandu, who recently won a second term in a closely contested election.
On Wednesday (11 December), Sandu is expected to also speak with EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas and Eropean Parliament president Roberta Met...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.