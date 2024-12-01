Why the EU must stand with Belarus

Belarus is a European country. Its people share the same values as those in Warsaw, Paris, and Berlin - freedom, dignity, and self-determination.

The streets of Minsk, Hrodna, and Viciebsk echo the aspirations of countless Belarusians who risked their lives in 2020, protesting peacefully for a democratic future. They made their choice: they want Belarus to be a free and independent country.

Yet today, Belarus is at a crossroads. While supporting Ukraine, we must not forget about Belarus.

Will it remain trapped under the thumb of a dictator serving Russia's imperial ambitions? Or will it chart a new course toward Europe and democracy?

This question is not just about the future of Belarus - it is also about the future of Europe itself. A democratic Belarus will be key to securing long-term peace and stability in eastern Europe.

EU support to Belarusian people

Since 2020, the European Union has demonstrated its unwavering support to the Belarusian people. The EU has imposed several sanction packages on the Belarusian regime of Aleksander Lukashenka, targeting those responsible for repression of opposition and civil society and human rights violations.

These sanctions have hit key sectors of the Belarusian economy, which fuels both repression at home and the criminal war against Ukraine.

The EU has also continued supporting Belarusian people.

It has provided over €140m in assistance to Belarusian civil society, independent media, and human rights defenders.

It has opened its doors to Belarusians fleeing persecution, offering visas and international protection to those in need - as of 2022, more than 400,000 Belarusian citizens reside in the EU.

This support has been critical in keeping the democratic movement alive, even under brutal repression. In addition, the EU has pledged €3bn for a peaceful democratic transition in the future.

What Needs to Be Done?

The EU needs to maintain and strengthen this twofold policy: isolate the regime and support the Belarusian people.

First, reinforce sanctions: Lukashenka’s regime is a direct accomplice in Russia’s war against Ukraine, allowing Belarusian territory to be used for aggression.

Sanctions are a tool to influence the regime’s behaviour. They should continue to target the architects of repression … The regime must be deprived of the resources it uses to maintain control and destabilise the region.

We must also support accountability efforts to ensure that perpetrators do not go unpunished.

Second, continue to support Belarusian civil society and democratic forces: Human rights defenders, independent media, and democratic forces are the backbone of the country’s resistance.

They need targeted assistance - financial, technical, political - to keep the flame of freedom alive. We must counter disinformation, support the families of the repressed, and strengthen initiatives that foster national identity.

Russia’s attempts to erase Belarus’ identity, culture, and language have to be countered. We also welcome the European Parliament's decision to sign a letter of cooperation with Belarusian democratic forces.

Third, allow mobility for ordinary Belarusians: While closing doors to the regime, we must keep them open for the people of Belarus, especially those fleeing persecution.

The mobility schemes, in particular for young people, need to be expanded. Ordinary Belarusians should further be able to receive visas,

Fourth, free political prisoners: With more than 1,300 people behind bars - many held incommunicado for a long time - we must continue to unite our efforts for their release.

Some are in critical condition and must be freed immediately. We must use all available tools, including sanctions and diplomatic efforts, not only to secure the release of all political prisoners but to end the repression altogether.

A European future for Belarus

Most importantly, we must show the Belarusian people a clear vision of a European future.

Belarusians must know that one day, when they are ready, the door of the EU will be open for their country to join as well.

The EU’s support for a democratic Belarus is more than just a moral commitment - it is a strategic necessity.

A democratic Belarus would help secure peace and stability in the region, weaken Russia’s grip on Eastern Europe, and improve the security of Europe as a whole.

Belarus is not just a neighbouring country - it is part of our European story.

The EU will remain steadfast in its support for the Belarusian people, and their aspirations for a democratic and independent Belarus as part of a peaceful and united Europe.