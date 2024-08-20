Ad
euobserver
Alexander Lukashenko: EU has 'stirred up' conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere (Photo: Prachatai)

Lukashenko hints at new wave of migration from Belarus

EU & the World
Migration
Ukraine
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Belarus is expected to push large numbers of migrants to its EU borders after its strongman president Alexander Lukashenko said that he would do nothing to prevent migrants seeking to get to the EU. 

In an interview with Russian state on Monday (19 August), Lukashenko blamed the West for having “stirred ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigrationUkraine

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

New EU sanctions: Lukashenko also stealing Ukraine's children
Lukashenko opens window of opportunity for Western influence
Alexander Lukashenko: EU has 'stirred up' conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere (Photo: Prachatai)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraine

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

StakeholderBook ReviewAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections