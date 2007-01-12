This WEEK in the European Union

Political goings-on in the European Parliament will draw most of the attention this week as the assembly goes through its half-term upheaval, electing a new president, 14 vice-presidents and six quaestors - in charge of administration for MEPs.

German centre-right MEP Hans-Gert Poettering, in the parliament since 1979, is set to be elected on Tuesday (16 January) after a deal ensuring he gets the support of the majority of the second biggest group, the socialists. The liberals are also ...