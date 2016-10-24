Ceta, Poland and human rights on the agenda This WEEK

Talks aimed at saving an EU-Canada free trade deal ended with failure and tears last Friday, but the quest for a way out of the impasse continues this week.

Belgium’s prime minister Charles Michel meets the country’s regional leaders, including Wallonia’s Paul Magnette, on Monday afternoon.

Afterwards, he will inform European Council president Donald Tusk whether Belgium will be in a position to sign the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta).

The 27 other EU c...