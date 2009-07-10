This WEEK in the European Union

This week will belong to the European Parliament as it holds it constitutive session after the June European elections - starting the seventh legislature since direct elections began in 1979
Its first major task will be to elect its president. The vote - a secret ballot - will take place on Tuesday morning. The outcome is already virtually ensured following an agreement between two biggest political groups in the European Parliament and will take the form of centre-right MEP Jerzy Buzek...
