Sanctions and possible post-Brexit deal This WEEK

EU sanctions against Russia are on track to be approved by governments in time the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday (24 February).

The 27 EU countries are set to sign off the proposed new sanctions estimated to be worth some €11bn, likely to happen on Tuesday (21 February).

In the meantime, EU foreign affairs ministers will meet on Monday (20 February) to discuss the Russian invasion, and have an informal exchange with Ukraine's foreign affairs minister...