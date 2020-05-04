EU vaccine fundraising kicks off This WEEK

This week is kicking off with, on Monday (4 May), the EU commission co-hosting a fundraising event to try to collect €7.5bn to help develop treatments and a vaccine for Covid-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) called to speed up the development of vaccines, treatment, and testing capacity, at "affordable prices" for everyone.

This pledging event will take place in cooperation with Saudi Arabia, which holds the current presidency of the G20, as well as the US, France, German...