Global event will hope to raise money for new treatment and vaccine (Photo: Hospital Clínic)

EU vaccine fundraising kicks off This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

This week is kicking off with, on Monday (4 May), the EU commission co-hosting a fundraising event to try to collect €7.5bn to help develop treatments and a vaccine for Covid-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) called to speed up the development of vaccines, treatment, and testing capacity, at "affordable prices" for everyone.

This pledging event will take place in cooperation with Saudi Arabia, which holds the current presidency of the G20, as well as the US, France, German...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

